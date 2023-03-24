There’s no suggestion that, despite a poor season by their recent standards, Liverpool’s board are seeking to dispense with Jurgen Klopp’s services.

However, there will come a time which may be sooner rather than later, when the German is either relieved of his duties or decides to move on of his own accord, and former Premier League star, Paolo di Canio, believes he knows just the right person to replace Klopp in the Reds dugout.

What’s more, the Italian’s choice of replacement has a playing style that has been described as ‘unique’ by Gareth Southgate:

?? “They (Lewis Dunk & Solly March) are playing really well.” Gareth Southgate notes the Brighton boys being great this season but says he doesn’t see them ahead of the players he has in the squad currently. ??????? pic.twitter.com/TPPSA2NzkR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 16, 2023

It’s clear that Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Roberto De Zerbi has something special about him.

Following in the footsteps of Graham Potter was never going to be the easiest job, however, De Zerbi has managed it with aplomb.

Indeed, at the time of writing, Potter’s Chelsea are in 10th with 38 points, whilst Brighton are sitting pretty in seventh, on 42 points, and with two games in hand on the Blues and at least one on all the teams above them as they chase a Champions League place.

“For the type of game he develops, he could be Klopp’s possible heir to Liverpool in the future,” Di Canio said to Tuttosport.

With all due respect, managing Brighton is nothing like managing Liverpool.

One of the most storied clubs in world football with an immaculate footballing past… it’s not just the manager’s job that you take on at Anfield but the weight of the history of the club.

No one is doubting De Zebra’s credentials, but it might just be a little too early for him to take all of that on.