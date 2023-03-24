Although there are still 12 games left in the current Premier League season, one West Ham star is already pondering the possibility of relegation.

The Hammers are deep in the mire, find themselves in the bottom three and are on a run of just two Premier League wins since late October, per WhoScored.

It doesn’t bode well for David Moyes and his squad, but at least Jarrod Bowen isn’t afraid to put his head above the parapet and deal with the situation head on.

“It was only eight games, but the situation that Hereford were in at the end, a relegation battle, for me at the age of 17, it stood me in good stead because I had that non-league changing-room feel, what it means to win games and what’s at stake,” he said to the Premier League’s official website when talking about his last experience of a relegation dog-fight when he was a 17-year-old at Hereford.

“I think anything that happens now you are ready to deal with it.”

There are likely to be some members of the Hammers playing staff that haven’t experienced the pressure that comes with not just wanting to perform each week, but being able to do so.

The east Londoners’ position is so precarious at present that this isn’t a time for shrinking violets. It’s all hands to the pump and that ‘all for one and one for all’ mentality.

Moyes’ future arguably depends on it, and Bowen would surely move on to pastures new if West Ham were unable to retain their top-flight status.

If the Hammers could only replicate their European Conference League form, where they’ve won 10 straight games, relegation wouldn’t even be a discussion point.

Perhaps Bowen’s rallying cry and positive thinking can start to rub off on his team-mates.