Spurs set to open talks with 35-year-old manager as Conte departure edges closer

Spurs are reportedly set to make contact with Julian Nagelsmann in the hope the German will replace Antonio Conte.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claim Daniel Levy is currently negotiating Conte’s compensation package ahead of the Italian officially departing the club just 18 months after succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo.

Following Spurs’ abysmal 3-3 draw against bottom-of-the-table Southampton last weekend, Conte’s decision to slam the squad in front of the world’s media virtually sealed his fate.

“I’m not used to seeing this type of situation. I see a lot of selfish players and I don’t see a team,” the former Inter Milan boss told Sky Sports after the game.

“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart [in].”

Now, nearly a week later, although Spurs have yet to confirm that their manager has left his position, it has been widely reported that it is only a matter of time before the 53-year-old departs.

Understood to be preparing for the Italian’s exit, Spurs’ hierarchy are preparing to open talks with Nagelsmann, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, has been replaced at Bayern Munich by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

🚨 Exclusive news confirmed: Thomas Tuchel becomes new FC Bayern head coach, full agreement in place. He has already accepted the job. #FCBayern Contract agreed, documents are being prepared tonight. pic.twitter.com/HFnOSwoU1m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

Suggestions that Bayern Munich have parted ways with Nagelsmann has come as a huge surprise. Although the Bavarians are second in Bundesliga, they’re only one point off leaders Borussia Dortmund, and remain unbeaten in the Champions League since Nagelsmann took charge with recent wins including a two-legged victory over Lionel Messi’s PSG.

Nevertheless, Spurs fans will be licking their lips at the prospect of one of Europe’s youngest and most progressive coaches taking up the club’s the hot-seat.