Top Bundesliga coach likened to Antonio Conte keen to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace

Former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter is open to replacing Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace next season and could meet up with the Premier League strugglers over the next few weeks.

That is according to Krone Zeitung, who reports that the Austrian coach has already been contacted by Crystal Palace to take up the role of Crystal Palace manager next season.

The Eagles currently sit 12th in the Premier League and are only three points away from relegation. The London club have struggled since the World Cup break and that led to manager Patrick Vieira getting the sack and being replaced by Roy Hodgson short-term.

Hutter has been out of work since parting ways with Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of last season but did good work with Frankfurt prior to taking that job.

The Austrian coach has often been likened to Antonio Conte due to his preference for a wing-back system and whether that excites Crystal Palace fans or not will be seen in the next few weeks should he get the job.