Tottenham ‘looking at paying around £45m’ for 22-year-old Premier League ace

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

A report from Football Transfers claims that the Crystal Palace defender is on Tottenham’s radar and they will have to pay £65 million to sign the Premier League defender.

The 22-year-old has been quite impressive since joining the Eagles, and he has established himself as a key player for them.

Guehi has proven his quality in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for Tottenham if they manage to secure his services.

The London club are hoping to bring in a reliable long-term partner for Argentine international Cristian Romero. Players like Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet have been largely underwhelming this season, and Tottenham must look to bring in an upgrade on them.

Guehi has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League defender, and he could be the ideal partner for Romero.

The report adds that Spurs are prepared to pay £45 million for the defender. It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace or ready to lower their demands for the 22-year-old defender in the coming months.

“Spurs are interested in signing Marc Guehi in the summer,” Steve Kay confirmed to Football Transfers. “Palace want £65m. Spurs apparently won’t pay that – they’re looking at paying around £45m.

The opportunity to play for a big club is likely to be a tempting proposition for the young defender, and Tottenham could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in Europe next season.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old will feel that a move to Tottenham could help him cement his place in the England starting lineup ahead of the Euros and the upcoming World Cup in 2026.