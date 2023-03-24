Tottenham make enquiry for 28-year-old who won the league last year

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a number of defenders in recent months as they look to bring in a reliable partner for Cristian Romero.

A report from Football Transfers claim that Tottenham have now made an enquiry for the Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 28-year-old has been an important player for Manchester City since joining the club from Athletic Club Bilbao in 2018.

The defender has a contract with the Premier League club until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City are prepared to sell him at the end of the season.

Laporte is versatile enough to play as a centre-back and a left-back. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham.

Furthermore the 28-year-old is at the peak of his career and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham. He is already well-settled in the Premier League.

The Manchester City star won multiple trophies during his time in England and his winning experience could be a priceless addition to the Tottenham dressing room.

Laporte has not been a regular starter for Manchester City this season and he could look to move on in search of regular game time.

If Tottenham secure Champions League qualification, they could prove to be an attractive destination for him.

Given the fact that he is not a key starter for Pep Guardiola, the 28-year-old could be available for a reasonable price at the end of the season. Spurs will do well to secure the services of a seasoned Premier League defender who has been an important part of a title-winning team.