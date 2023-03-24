Tottenham to make contact with world-class manager in surprising twist as Antonio Conte exit nears

Tottenham are set to part ways with manager Antonio Conte before their next match and the North London won’t believe their luck as Julian Nagelsmann is on the market following his sacking as Bayern Munich boss.

Reports out of Germany on Thursday night revealed that Nagelsmann is set to be relieved from his Bayern duties and will be replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Although the German coach was under pressure, this comes as a surprise considering the Bavarian club are still in contention to win every trophy.

However, Bayern Munich’s decision to part ways with the 35-year-old has played into the hands of Tottenham and the North London club won’t believe their luck as a world-class manager has become available just as they are about to move on from Antonio Conte.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham will make contact with Nagelsmann soon as the Premier League club have now moved him to the top of their list.

The former RB Leipzig boss will be welcomed by Spurs fans as not only is he a world-class coach, but his style of play is a lot more appealing to the eye than what they have experienced under recent managers.

Tottenham are not guaranteed to get Nagelsmann and will need to move fast as there could be a potential change of manager at Real Madrid very soon as well.