Video: 11th hour hitch in Man United takeover talks as Qataris have ‘gone quiet’

Just when you think that nothing else could surprise you in the Man United takeover saga, so it seems that one of the main players may have gone AWOL.

Both Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim are known to have made initial bids for the Premier League giants, and other bidders as well as fund raisers have also emerged, leaving the prospect open of the Glazer family still retaining ownership of the club.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds in pole position to sign attacker as they hold advantage over PL rivals West Ham tracking ‘unbelievable’ midfielder as summer transfer window approaches Prominent figure at Newcastle should be taking plaudits alongside Eddie Howe

On Friday night, Sky Sports News announced that the Qatari delegation had ‘gone quiet,’ and that really doesn’t bode well for a successful conclusion to proceedings.