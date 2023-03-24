Video: Comedy gold as Man United and Liverpool legends try hurling

The unlikely duo of Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have long since been a huge hit for Sky Sports due to the level of detail from their football punditry, however, the pair have also shared plenty of amusing moments along the way too.
The latest took place in Ireland where the duo had gone with Roy Keane on a roadshow for Neville’s ‘The Overlap’ series.
Hurling was the order of the day, and whilst Keane showed them how it was done, the Liverpool and Man United legends had a go with predictable consequences.
Roy Keane, @GNev2 & @Carra23 playing hurling at Croke Park…? pic.twitter.com/ybUIRekH5u
— Roy Keane Reactions (@KeaneReactions) March 24, 2023