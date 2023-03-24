Video: England dressing room celebrates Harry Kane breaking impressive record

Tottenham star Harry Kane made history on Thursday night with his goal in England’s 2-1 win against Italy making the striker the Three Lions’ all-time leading goal scorer.

Just before halftime, Kane stepped up and converted a penalty and the goal was his 54th goal for England which surpasses the 53 netted by Wayne Rooney throughout his time with the national team – the Tottenham star also achieved it in 49 games less.

The record is a very impressive one to break considering the names on the list such as Rooney, Lineker and Bobby Charlton, and it is scary to think that Kane is just 29 and could cement that record for a long time with more goals to come.

After the match, the Spurs striker received a warm welcome upon returning to the dressing room as the Three Lions squad celebrated his achievement. Behind-the-scene footage of the moment can be seen below.