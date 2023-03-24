Video: Harry Kane delighted to receive congratulations from the ‘GOAT’

It was the morning after the night before, and England’s Harry Kane received a very special message to congratulate him on setting a new all-time scoring record for his country.
With his penalty against Italy on Thursday night, the striker went one better than Wayne Rooney and is now out on his own with 54 goals.
That he’s done it in just eight years is phenomenal, and with a few years left of his career yet, his mark may never be beaten.
Tom Brady offered his congratulations, with Kane immediately labelling him as the ‘GOAT.’
"He's the goat right there!" ?@HKane reacts to a video message from @TomBrady after the #ThreeLions captain became England's all-time record goalscorer. pic.twitter.com/cV0pmD95pq
