Video: IShowSpeed goes crazy celebrating Ronaldo goal alongside former Man United star

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated becoming the most-capped male footballer of all time on Thursday night with two goals as Portugal defeated Liechtenstein 4-0 and YouTuber IShowSpeed was in the stadium to celebrate the moment.

The streamer is a huge Ronaldo fan and has often travelled around the world to be near his idol. Thursday night was a big one for the 38-year-old as the Portugal international became the most-capped male footballer of all time with 197 appearances.

The Al Nassr star celebrated the moment with two set-piece goals and his big fan IShowSpeed was in the stadium celebrating his first goal alongside former Man United star Nani.

Nani played alongside Ronaldo with Man United and Portugal and went on to make 230 appearances for the Red Devils and earned 112 for his country.

The 36-year-old won multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League with the Manchester club and was clearly delighted to see his friend get on the scoresheet.