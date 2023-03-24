Video: Lionel Messi almost in tears as Argentina celebrate homecoming before Panama duel

It was always going to be an emotional night for Lionel Messi and Argentina as they returned home to their adoring public for the first time as World Cup winners.

Three months have passed since La Albiceleste defeated the holders, France, in an epic final in Qatar, and Thursday night’s match against Panama was the first chance the Argentine masses had to pay tribute.

Before the game got underway the crowd made their feelings crystal clear, and the players seemed caught up in the moment with Messi and others close to tears.

