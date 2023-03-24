Video: Lionel Messi almost in tears as Argentina celebrate homecoming before Panama duel

It was always going to be an emotional night for Lionel Messi and Argentina as they returned home to their adoring public for the first time as World Cup winners.

Three months have passed since La Albiceleste defeated the holders, France, in an epic final in Qatar, and Thursday night’s match against Panama was the first chance the Argentine masses had to pay tribute.

More Stories / Latest News Souness’ ‘harsh’ criticism spurs Declan Rice onto match-winning England performance Video: Southgate bemoans ‘several errors’ in England victory over Italy Liverpool came close to signing striker in 2020 who is now with Brighton

Before the game got underway the crowd made their feelings crystal clear, and the players seemed caught up in the moment with Messi and others close to tears.

Nothing will ever take this away from Messi and Argentina ?pic.twitter.com/1k53YUynvd — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) March 23, 2023

Pictures from TYC Sport