Video: Lionel Messi scores sensational free-kick in front of joyous Argentina fans

The World Cup champions returned to Argentina on Thursday night playing their first match in front of their fans. It would be a memorable night for Lionel Messi and the 35-year-old got on the scoresheet with a sensational free kick.
The World champions won the match against Panama 2-0 thanks to late goals from Almada and Messi as the Argentina captain’s free-kick sent the already joyous home crowd wild.
The PSG star hit the woodwork twice from free-kicks earlier in the clash but in the 89th minute, Messi curled a beauty into the Panama net as the win kicked off tremendous celebrations following the full-time whistle.
Lionel Messi quite simply is the ?
99 international goals.
800 career goals.
This is greatness. pic.twitter.com/J2YBkR88uH
Messi scores his 800th goal with this wonderful free kick. ?
