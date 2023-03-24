Video: Lionel Messi scores sensational free-kick in front of joyous Argentina fans

The World Cup champions returned to Argentina on Thursday night playing their first match in front of their fans. It would be a memorable night for Lionel Messi and the 35-year-old got on the scoresheet with a sensational free kick.

The World champions won the match against Panama 2-0 thanks to late goals from Almada and Messi as the Argentina captain’s free-kick sent the already joyous home crowd wild.

The PSG star hit the woodwork twice from free-kicks earlier in the clash but in the 89th minute, Messi curled a beauty into the Panama net as the win kicked off tremendous celebrations following the full-time whistle.

