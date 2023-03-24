Video: Lionel Messi speaks to Argentina fans as World Cup champions enjoy beautiful celebration

Argentina returned home to play their first match in front of their fans as World champions and defeated Panama 2-0 as beautiful scenes followed the full-time whistle. 

The country won its third World Cup back in December beating France in Qatar as the game’s greatest-ever player, Lionel Messi, eventually got his hands on the sport’s biggest prize.

Speaking to the Argentina fans on the pitch after the game, the Argentina captain said to TyC: “I always dreamed of this moment and to celebrate with you. With my country, Argentina. I don’t want to forget all the teammates I had before because we also did everything possible to get it. Let’s enjoy the third star.”

Then the beautiful celebrations began and some of the scenes can be seen below.

