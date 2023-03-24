Video: Liverpool star Salah ends brilliant move for Egypt with slide-rule finish

The badge on the shirt may have changed but Mo Salah still bangs in the goals, this time finishing off a great move for Egypt against Malawi.

An African Cup of Nations qualifier, it was important for Egypt to start off on the front foot, though it would take until the 20th minute before Salah found the net.

It was certainly a finish worth waiting for, however, as the Egyptian King played a long-range one-two, moving forward with intent, before finding space and finishing with aplomb.

Pictures from beIN Sports