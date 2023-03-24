(Video) Man United could still sign 19-year-old striker despite agreement to join European rivals

Despite already agreeing to join RB Leipzig in the summer, according to recent reports, Manchester United could still sign RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the 19-year-old hitman has a clause in his agreement with RB Leipzig that would prevent the deal from going ahead if another club beat the German side’s offer.

Consequently, this development could open the door for Manchester United, who have been heavily linked with signing the Slovenian striker for quite some time.

Understood to be prioritising a forward in the summer, Erik Ten Hag will be desperate to tie up a deal for a new hitman sooner rather than later, and with Sesko clearly determined to leave Salzburg, now may not be a bad time for the Red Devils to test the water.

