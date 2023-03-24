Video: Sheikh Jassim to submit new Man United bid by the weekend

It appears that things are once again hotting up in the Man United takeover race with a report that Sheikh Jassim will submit his new bid either on Friday or by the end of the weekend.

After a frantic Wednesday when it seemed that second bids from his camp and that of Sir Jim Ratcliffe had been submitted by the 9pm deadline only for it to come out that they hadn’t, the deadline had been extended.

Clearly, time is of the essence now, and it will be interesting to see how far short of the Glazer family’s asking price the next set of bids are.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

