Video: Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scores curling free-kick for South Korea

South Korea blew a 2-0 halftime lead against Colombia to draw 2-2 today but the match saw a lovely free-kick from Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

The Spurs star scored both of South Korea’s goals in the first half, the second of which was a lovely free-kick. Many Tottenham fans have often called for Son to be put on free-kicks for the North London club and the forward has shown once again why with his curling effort.

The wall could have been a lot better but it is still an impressive strike from the South Korean international.