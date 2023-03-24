West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Juventus defender Koni De Winter.

A report from TuttoJuve claims that Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Southampton are keeping tabs on the Belgian defender as well.

De Winter is currently on loan at Italian club Empoli and he has been a useful first-team player for them.

The Belgian has the potential to develop into a quality defender and he could prove to be a superb long-term investment for the Hammers.

The 20-year-old is versatile enough to play as a central defender, a right back and a defensive midfielder. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Hammers if they manage to secure his services.

The defender has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether Juventus are prepared to part with him at the end of the season.

The Italian giants could miss out on Champions League qualification and that would be a major hit on their finances. They could look to sell some players in order to balance the books.

It is fair to assume that West Ham will have to preserve their status as a top-flight club in order to attract the Belgian during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old is a prodigious young talent who will not want to play in the Championship next season.

De Winter needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and he might not get those opportunities at Juventus next season. Therefore, a permanent move away from the Italian club could be ideal for him. Regular football at West Ham could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.