West Ham’s summer plans may indicate a change of manager as David Moyes under threat

West Ham FC
West Ham are experiencing an awful campaign under David Moyes’ watch and the Hammers’ summer plans may indicate that the 59-year-old is on the way out. 

The London club are currently in the Premier League’s relegation zone and were expected to push for the European spots pre-season. The Hammers spent a lot of money as well over the summer and that has put massive pressure on Moyes’ shoulders.

The Scot is likely to leave West Ham at the end of the season and the Hammers’ pre-season plans may indicate a change in the dugout.

West Ham have confirmed that they will be heading out to Australia for a pre-season tour in the summer as the Premier League club will face off against Perth Glory and Tottenham in Perth on July 15th and 18th.

Moyes reportedly doesn’t agree with pre-season tours abroad and much prefers to stay in Britain, resisting foreign trips in the past.

This could be a hint of the Hammers’ plans for Moyes but it remains to be seen what will happen.

