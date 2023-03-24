“World class” – Virgil Van Dijk hails France star ahead of European qualifier

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool and Netherlands international Virgil Van Dijk has labelled PSG and France’s Kylian Mbappe as ‘world class’ ahead of the two country’s European qualifier on Friday night.

The two European juggernauts are set to square off at the Stade de France stadium for the chance to kick off their qualification campaign in Group B with an important win.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United target will not be moving to Anfield for key Liverpool role
Tottenham ‘looking at paying around £45m’ for 22-year-old Premier League ace
Liverpool join Real Madrid and Barcelona in race to sign highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder

And speaking ahead of the blockbuster encounter, defender Van Dijk, when asked about the threat Mbappe poses, wasted no time in praising Les Bleus’ captain.

“If Mbappe manages to overwhelm a player, another player will have to take his place,” the Liverpool centre-back told reporters ahead of the game.

“It’s true, Kylian Mbappe is world-class.”

More Stories Kylian Mbappe Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.