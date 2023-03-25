Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte at the end of the season.

A report from Record (h/t SportWitness) claims that Tottenham Hotspur have been scouting the player extensively this season. Furthermore, the report adds that Newcastle United are interested in signing the player as well.

Tottenham have watched Ugarte closely during their clash against Sporting CP in the Champions League group stages earlier this season. Furthermore, they sent scouts to watch the player in action against Arsenal in the Europa League round of 16 clashes as well.

The Uruguayan defensive midfielder has impressed with his performances against the top Premier League clubs and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham.

The Londoners will lead to add more depth through their midfield and the 21-year-old could prove to be a superb long-term investment.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder who will protect the back four and allow players like Bruno Guimaraes to operate with more freedom. Ugarte seems like an ideal fit for both Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The two clubs are currently competing for a place in the Champions League next season and whoever finishes in the top four might have an edge in the transfer race.

Ugarte has a €60 million (£53m) release clause in his contract and Sporting CP are trying to extend his contract with them. It remains to be seen whether the player is ready to commit his long-term future to the Portuguese club.