There will be lots for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool board to think about it terms of transfers in and out this summer, with one particular star potentially available for as little as £30m.

It’s no secret that the Reds have suffered in midfield during the 2022/23 campaign, with players routinely injured and others suffering loss of form.

Some, such as Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will already understand that their future is away from Anfield, per The Athletic.

Who Klopp decides to bring in at the end of this season could ultimately shape how successful the Reds are during the following few years.

The right exponents could bring recent glories around once more, but fail in the market again, and it’ll be a long few months at Anfield during 2023/24.

One player, who Klopp described as making his club’s midfield challenge ‘twice as difficult’ when he was on the pitch during a clash earlier this season (per This is Anfield) is Wolves’ Portuguese star, Matheus Nunes.

If Wolves were to get relegated too, it would appear that the player could be available for as little as £30m, which is well within Liverpool’s reach.

Football Insider believe Wolves would ideally want £50m for their player, but sources suggest that as much as £20m will be slashed from that asking price in the event of a drop down into the Championship.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Daily Express journalist, Ryan Taylor, also thinks a deal could be done.

“I think he’s highly rated by Liverpool because they were scouting him during his time at Sporting,” he said.

“Interestingly, I don’t think Nunes is that highly rated by Lopetegui.

“He’s not always in the team, he usually is, but he’s not played every week like Neves or Moutinho.

“I thought at the start of the season that Nunes would come into a league of his own at Wolves and be the heir to Neves.

“They are slightly different players, but I think there is scope for a deal to be done there.”