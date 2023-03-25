Leeds United loanee Weston McKennie’s future will be determined at the end of the season with the US International being watched by several clubs across Europe.

The midfielder joined Leeds in January on loan from Juventus and has gone on to play eight games in the Premier League for the Yorkshire club.

The Whites are currently in a battle to stay in England’s top division and that outcome will determine where McKennie will end up.

Leeds have the option to sign the 24-year-old for an initial €34.5m (£30m), which is included in Leeds’ loan agreement with Juventus.

However, there is interest in the American star from Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Roma, who are all monitoring his situation according to GiveMeSport.