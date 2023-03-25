£30m Leeds United star being monitored by Aston Villa and big European clubs

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United loanee Weston McKennie’s future will be determined at the end of the season with the US International being watched by several clubs across Europe.  

The midfielder joined Leeds in January on loan from Juventus and has gone on to play eight games in the Premier League for the Yorkshire club.

The Whites are currently in a battle to stay in England’s top division and that outcome will determine where McKennie will end up.

Leeds have the option to sign the 24-year-old for an initial €34.5m (£30m), which is included in Leeds’ loan agreement with Juventus.

However, there is interest in the American star from Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Roma, who are all monitoring his situation according to GiveMeSport.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool admire 25-year-old ace who will cost £32.6m
Manchester United to battle it out with Liverpool for 28-year-old PL star
Tottenham eyeing up a move for 25-year-old PL ace wanted by Man Utd
More Stories Weston McKennie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.