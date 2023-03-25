A chicken curry led to 5 Dutch players including Liverpool star to miss the France game

Cody Gakpo, Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen, all missed Netherland’s 4-0 thrashing against France.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Upamecano, and a Mbappe brace helped the World Cup runners-ups beat Ronald Koeman’s team in the Euro 2024 qualification match.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the aforementioned Dutch players missed out after complaining of a stomach virus which was due to a “chicken curry” consumed by the group of players two nights before the match.

The Dutch team were already missing some of their key stars with injuries including Frenkie de Jong and Steven Bergwijn.

The heavy defeat has left the team at the bottom of the group which consists of France, Greece, Republic of Ireland, and Gibraltar.

Despite the early set-back, France and Netherlands remain the favourites to qualify to the next stage. Koeman will have a chance to bounce back from a defeat on Friday when they face Gibraltar who lost 3-0 to Greece in their first match.