PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has been linked with a move away from the Dutch club at the end of the season.

A report from 90 min claims that the player is hoping to move to the Premier League in the summer and PSV Eindhoven are prepared to cash in on him.

Apparently, the midfielder has a €37 million (£32.6m) release clause in his contract and his suitors will have to pay up if they want to secure his services.

The player’s representatives have spoken with a number of Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Apparently, clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all admirers of the 25-year-old Ivorian midfielder.

Arsenal will need to bring in a quality partner for Thomas Partey and Sangare certainly fits the profile. Meanwhile, Chelsea could lose N’Golo Kante on a free transfer this summer and they will have to bring in a quality alternative. The Blues reportedly tried to sign him at the start of the season as well.

Tottenham will need to add more depth to their midfield if they want to compete on multiple fronts.

As for Liverpool, they are set to lose players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers and Jurgen Klopp will have to bring in midfield reinforcements.

Sangare would be a superb acquisition for all four Premier League clubs and the reported asking price seems quite reasonable in today’s market as well. The 25-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to adapt to English football.