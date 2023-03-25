Arsenal have been linked with a move for the West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in recent months.

A report from Football insider claims that Chelsea are interested in signing the 24-year-old defensive midfielder as well but Arsenal are currently in a pole position to secure his services.

Rice is looking to leave West Ham at the end of the season and he wants to join a club in the Champions league. That certainly gives Arsenal the edge in the transfer race. Chelsea are currently 10th in the league table and they are unlikely to finish in the Champions League positions.

The 24-year-old England international wants to remain in London and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can agree on a fee with West Ham now.

The Hammers are keen to keep him at the club beyond this season but they have failed with multiple contract offers. Apparently, West Ham have offered him a lucrative eight-year deal worth around £83 million.

However, Rice harbours the ambition of playing for a big club and competing in the Champions league. Arsenal are a club on the rise and they are well-placed to win the league title this season. They are pretty much guaranteed to return to the Champions League next year and they will be an attractive destination for most players.

Rice has a contract with West Ham until the summer of 2024 and Arsenal will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable price during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to replace players like N’Golo Kante in the summer and Rice would be a superb addition. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the season.