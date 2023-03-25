Chelsea bracing themselves after Tuchel confirms Stamford Bridge raid

It was surely always only going to be a matter of time before new Bayern Munich head coach, Thomas Tuchel, raided his old club, Chelsea.

The German has been out of work since being sacked by the Blues, but now has the opportunity to put the Bavarians back on the map.

Indeed, there’s every chance that the two European giants could end up meeting in this season’s Champions League, and how Tuchel would love to get one over his old employers.

In any event, he could be getting under their skin well before any potential European match up.

That’s because he has confirmed that he’s after a key figure at Stamford Bridge to join him at Bayern, and that almost certainly won’t go down well in west London.

First-team coach, Anthony Barry, has been working alongside Graham Potter since Tuchel was relieved of his duties, though he could be about to help Tuchel get the band back together.

“The timing (of the Bayern approach) was surprising, I didn’t expect it and there was no contact beforehand. I assumed that I would continue my career abroad,” the German was quoted as saying by London World.

“The first interview was on Tuesday evening. The size of the challenge was the deciding factor.

“My coaching staff wasn’t prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility.

“Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, who have been working with me for over ten years, will be there. We’re hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea.”

At this stage of the Premier League season, when Potter, Barry and the rest of the backroom team have started to see results change for the better after a real dip, Chelsea can ill afford any more disruption.

Todd Boehly might well have something to say about any approach too.