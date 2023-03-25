Chelsea dealt huge blow as star player withdraws from National Team duty due to injury concerns

Chelsea defender Reece James has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Ukraine which will not only come as a blow to Gareth Southgate but it is an even bigger blow for Graham Potter.

James’ season has not gone to plan as the right-back’s campaign has been plagued by injuries. The 23-year-old suffered a knee injury before the World Cup which caused him to miss out on the tournament in Qatar as well as most of Chelsea’s season.

The England international has played just 18 games in all competitions this campaign, accumulating a total of 1453 minutes (the equivalent of 16 games).

“Reece James has withdrawn from the England squad and will not feature against Ukraine on Sunday,” an FA statement said. “The full-back has returned to Chelsea for assessment on an ongoing issue.”

James just returned to action for Chelsea against Everton last time out and is now a doubt for the Blues’ upcoming clash with Aston Villa.

The right-back is one of Potter’s key players and the English coach will be hoping that the defender is fit enough for the West London club’s next match. The likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek have played in James’ position in his absence but nobody can bring what the 23-year-old does when he is on the pitch.