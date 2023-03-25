Bayern Munich parted ways with manager Julian Nagelsmann recently and the German is being linked with a move to the Premier League.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 35-year-old manager is on the radar of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur but they will face competition from London rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are currently monitoring the availability of Nagelsmann and they could look to make a move for him as a replacement for Graham Potter.

The former Brighton manager has struggled since his arrival at Stamford Bridge and he has failed to get the best out of his players despite significant investment into the playing squad. Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table and they are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification.

A club of their stature is expected to challenge for the Premier League title and play in the Champions League regularly.

Todd Boehly has been very active in the transfer market and he has spent millions of pounds on quality new players. He will be expecting his side to fight for the major honours and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Blues decided to part ways with Potter.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will have to find a quality replacement for Antonio Conte who is set to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can swoop in and secure the 35-year-old German’s signature ahead of their London rivals.

Chelsea are probably a more attractive destination compared to Tottenham because of the quality of their squad and the resources at their disposal. That said, Nagelsmann was reportedly a Tottenham fan and he even owned a Spurs shirt according to The Telegraph.

Spurs will certainly hope that his affinity towards the north London club will give them an edge in the race.