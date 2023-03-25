Manchester United may have been handed a boost in their search for a new attacker this summer, with sources at Frankfurt said to no longer view extending Randal Kolo Muani’s stay as a realistic option.

This comes ahead of a potentially huge summer of change, with Christian Falk exclusively revealing to CaughtOffside that the Red Devils are ‘preparing an offer’ for the forward.

“Everyone’s getting the feeling that it’s no longer realistic for Frankfurt to keep Randal Kolo Muani for one year more,” the reporter wrote.

“The player’s already come out and said it’s the first time he can think about a summer move – to a big club in particular. So, you see, Frankfurt is losing a lot of quality and this could be the reason why Oliver Glasner is considering leaving.

“Manchester United is a big thing for Muani. They don’t have the right striker for this position; look at Wout Weghorst – he’s only scored two goals for them.

“They are preparing an offer for him. He knows that and if you have United in your head, it’s hard to concentrate on Frankfurt.”

With Oliver Glasner said to be actively considering his future, and the prospect of an exit from the Bundesliga, this will surely only further encourage the Frenchman to pursue pastures new.

Over at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford no doubt rules the roost in the forward line, though few could blame Erik ten Hag for wanting to bring in fresh blood in light of the clear reliance on the Englishman’s goals.

With 30 goal contributions (including 16 goals) in 35 games, the 24-year-old has already proven his credentials in the centre-forward role and could bring much-needed balance to the Theatre of Dreams.

United will have to dig deep into their summer warchest to snap up Muani, however, in light of Frankfurt setting a whopping price-tag of £89m, if one GOAL report on the matter remains accurate.