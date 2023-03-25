Florian Wirtz is considered highly unlikely to depart Bayer Leverkusen this summer, despite alleged interest from Barcelona, owing in no small part to his desire to catch the eye of the German national team ahead of the European Championship in 2024.

The young German has only recently returned from a serious injury (cruciate ligament rupture) that kept him ruled out from the start of the season to mid-November.

“He’s here with the national team and we’ve asked him about the rumours of Barcelona,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest briefing for CaughtOffside.

“He said that his father (who is the player’s agent) told him nothing about this interest but his decision has been made; he wants to stay at Leverkusen, continue his education, get better and become an important player with the national team.

“So we won’t have any news until next year.”

Since that point, the midfielder has shown signs of finding his feet once more under Xabi Alonso, registering four assists from his last nine league games.

With the former Liverpool and Real Madrid man appearing to get the best out of Die Schwarzroten, there would certainly appear to be no harm in Wirtz persisting with German football amid rumours of interest from top European outfits.

From Leverkusen’s perspective, too, the prospect of getting their man in the first-XI of the German national side in time for the Euros has to be an exciting one given the lucrative benefits potentially attached should he enjoy a positive campaign.

In the meantime, however, it seems any interested suitor, including Xavi’s outfit, will have to remain patient.