Chronic knee issue could put paid to Liverpool’s hopes of signing superstar this summer

There are a multitude of reasons why certain transfer deals don’t actually complete, and a chronic knee injury to one apparent Liverpool target could scupper any potential deal for him this summer.

Although ESPN report that Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in England superstar, Jude Bellingham, Liverpool have had a long-standing interest in the midfielder.

As The Times note, he remains ‘the apple of Klopp’s eye.’

It will arguably take a fee north of £100m (per The Times) to prise him from current employers, Borussia Dortmund, which in itself is a huge investment for any club, but particularly one as prudent as the Reds.

Now something has come to light which actually could stop Liverpool’s interest, and frankly that of the other interested parties, in its tracks.

According to Bild, Bellingham is suffering from a chronic knee issue, and wears kinesio tape to help keep the pain at bay.

However, the outlet also note that ‘there is more to it,’ suggesting that all is not well with a player who keeps pushing on in order to help his club towards the Bundesliga title, and his country towards a decent placing in their European Championship qualification table.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Wales snatch injury time draw with first shot on target against Croatia Harry Kane drops massive hint about his future during his call with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ‘Problem for Leeds’- Agbonlahor shares exit belief on electric player at Elland Road

There’s plenty of football still to be played this season, and lots can happen between now and the summer in any event.

It’s a reasonable assumption, however, that the Reds might be thinking twice with these latest developments having come to light.