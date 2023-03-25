Dean Jones shares the latest on James Maddison’s future amid Newcastle links

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that James Maddison will go straight into Newcastle’s starting XI if a transfer is completed in the summer.

Newcastle have been interested in the Leicester City midfielder since last summer and even made two bids in the region of £50m for him but the Foxes rejected both of them as it was short of their valuation of the midfielder which was close to £60m.

The Magpies have not given up on their pursuit of the English midfielder with Dean Jones claiming that “there is a chance” that James Maddison will join Newcastle in the summer.

Speaking in the latest episode of Chasing Green Arrows, Jones said (37:40 – 37:58):

“There is a chance. They’re looking at it. It’s a big call for Maddison, where he goes next.

“I think he likes the ambition that Newcastle show. I think there’s an obvious role in that team for him.

“From what I understand, Eddie Howe would see him playing off the right as a creative outlet.”

Maddison to Newcastle?
James Maddison has been one of the best midfielders in the league and has been consistently performing at the highest level since a couple of years earning interest from a number of top clubs.

Despite Leicester City’s struggles this season, Maddison has still managed to score 9 goals and provided 5 assists in 21 games.

 

