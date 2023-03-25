Eddie Howe very interested in bringing Liverpool target to Newcastle

Newcastle United are said to be very interested in bringing Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot to St. James’ Park next season ahead of their potential participation in the Champions League.

The France international is having a good season with Juventus and was impressive at the World Cup with France, which has led to clubs becoming interested in his services as he is set to become a free agent in the summer.

The 27-year-old is yet to agree a new deal with the Italian giants and there is interest in the Premier League from the likes of Newcastle and Liverpool.

Rabiot has been said to want to play in the Champions League recently and that is something Newcastle could have over their competition.

This is what Eddie Howe will use to convince Rabiot to move to St. James’ Park, reports Todofichajes, as the midfielder has admitted his admiration for Liverpool in the past according to the Mirror.

The Reds are in the market for a midfielder this summer and the 27-year-old will be one of many Jurgen Klopp is keeping an eye on. Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s number one target and the rest are simply alternatives.

Rabiot’s future is up in the air and there is no indication where he will go but Newcastle hope Champions League football will convince the France international to join them.