Ex Chelsea star Michael Ballack spotted in London with 21-yr-old girlfriend – a close friend of his deceased son

Former German footballer and Chelsea legend Michael Ballack has made headlines after being photographed with his new girlfriend, Sophia Schneiderhan, a 21-year-old model, a close friend of his late son.

The couple was spotted walking through the streets of Chelsea, where Ballack used to reside during his playing days, as reported by Daily Mail.

The news has caused a stir due to the 26-year age gap between the two, but the report claims that friends of the couple have stated that age is not a concern for them.

The relationship between Ballack and Schneiderhan blossomed after the tragic death of Ballack’s son, Emilio, in a quad biking accident in Portugal in 2021.

Emilio, who was only 18 years old at the time, was riding on uneven land when his quad bike tipped backwards and crushed him. The accident occurred on the family’s estate in Troia, just south of the capital city, Lisbon. Firefighters attempted to rescue Emilio, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schneiderhan was a close friend of Emilio, and she and Ballack found solace in each other’s company after the tragedy. Ballack’s ex-wife, Simone Lambe, is the mother of Emilio and Ballack’s two other sons. The couple had been together for a long time and had married in 2008 before divorcing in 2012.

Since retiring from football in 2012, Ballack has worked as a pundit for various outlets, including ESPN. He is fondly remembered by Chelsea fans for his successful four-year spell at the club, where he made 167 appearances and scored 25 goals and assisting 23, contributing to some important victories for the Blues.

The relationship between Ballack and Schneiderhan has raised eyebrows, but it seems that the two are happy and in love, and their close bond following the loss of Emilio has brought them even closer together. The couple has not yet commented on the news, but friends and fans alike wish them all the happiness in the world.