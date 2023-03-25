Graham Potter doesn’t want summer signing in his squad as Chelsea consider terminating contract

Chelsea are considering terminating Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract at Stamford Bridge as Blues boss Graham Potter doesn’t want the striker at the club next season.

The West London club signed Aubameyang from Barcelona for £10m in the summer under Thomas Tuchel, but the 33-year-old has slipped down the pecking other at the Blues following the arrival of Potter at Stamford Bridge.

The former Brighton boss omitted the Gabon international from Chelsea’s Champions League squad in February to free up space for new signings that arrived in January and now the English coach wants him gone in the summer as the West London club considers terminating his contract with a year left on it, reports Football Insider.

According to the report, Aubameyang is keen to end his stay at Chelsea also and is happy to mutually agree to end his contract at the club.

Potter and Chelsea are in the market for a striker heading into the summer transfer window and it remains unclear who the Blues will land as a strong addition to the role could take the London club up another level.