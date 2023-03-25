Harry Kane drops massive hint about his future during his call with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has dropped a massive hint about his future plans by expressing his desire to become the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on international duty with England, spoke to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the phone after breaking the country’s all-time scoring record against Italy.

During the conversation, Sunak asked Kane whether he wants to overtake Alan Shearer’s Premier League tally of 260 goals, to which Kane replied that it was “definitely there” and something he would “love to do.”

Kane’s future at Tottenham has been the subject of intense speculation, with reports linking him to several top European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

However, his admission to Sunak has given hope to Spurs that they can convince their talisman to stay at the club, which he has been with his entire career.

Tottenham will need to assure Kane that they can compete for major trophies if they want to convince him to stay. The club’s new manager, who will replace Antonio Conte in the summer, will also play a crucial role in Kane’s decision.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will be an attractive option for the striker if he intends to stay in England. The club has shown signs of revival under Erik ten Hag and has already won the League Cup this season, with a chance to advance to the FA Cup final.

Kane, who has scored 204 goals in the Premier League, is still under contract with Tottenham until 2024, but the club is reportedly keen to extend his deal. However, if they fail to convince him to stay, they may be forced to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the future.