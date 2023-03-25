Leeds United scouts have reportedly been keeping a close eye on Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to Portuguese publication O Jogo.

The young Uruguayan is said to be the “most sought-after player” at Sporting according to the report, and has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

Although Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he has no intention of letting his star midfielder go, the report says that interested clubs could still activate his €60m release clause in which case they will not be able to stop him from leaving.

Ugarte has made 75 appearances for Sporting since his debut and has become a vital player for Amorim’s side. The 21-year-old likes to play as a deep-lying playmaker, as he enjoys being in possession in the first phase of the build-up and is also capable of defending well. The midfielder is known for his excellent passing ability and his ability to play out of pressure.

Amorim himself is being linked with a move away from Sporting, with Tottenham among the clubs said to be considering him as a replacement for Antonio Conte. With interest in both the manager and his star midfielder, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Sporting Lisbon.