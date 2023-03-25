Leicester monitoring the situation of talented Roma starter who Mourinho wants to keep

Leicester City are keeping an eye on Nicola Zalewski’s situation at Roma ahead of a potential summer move.

That is according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who reports that Zalewski has drawn attention from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs since last season, with Leicester said to be monitoring the left-back since then.

The 21-year-old broke into the Roma team last season and has been a regular for them since. Zalewski is a very versatile player and can play in a number of positions such as left-back, left-midfield, right-back and right-midfield.

The Poland international has a contract in Rome until 2025 and earns less than €500,000 annually – which could play into Leicester’s hands.

Mourinho is said to want to keep player but Leicester could test Roma with a good offer in the summer.