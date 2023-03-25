Liverpool in the race for Barcelona target and it is a signing that makes a lot of sense

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka ahead of the summer window as the 23-year-old will be available on a free transfer.

The Reds are said to be in the market for another centre-back as one of their current group is expected to leave in the summer.

The signing of Ndicka makes a lot of sense for Jurgen Klopp as he would be getting a quality player for free and that will help save some cash for Liverpool’s hunt for Jude Bellingham.

The Frankfurt defender has made it known to his club he will not be signing an extension as many clubs are monitoring his situation. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are very interested in Ndicka but the problem for them is the competition as PSG, Real Betis, Seville, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Liverpool have all positioned themselves to sign the defender.

The report says that Barcelona have been monitoring Ndicka’s situation for some time and the 23-year-old is a player Xavi wants as he is in need of a left-sided centre-back. The Catalan club have Inigo Martinez and Aymeric Laporte as alternatives just in case one of the host of clubs above end up signing the Frankfurt star.

It is uncertain how concrete Liverpool’s interest is but whoever wants Ndicka has a job on their hands considering the number of clubs chasing his signature.