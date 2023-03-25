Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah reaches significant landmark with Egypt goal

Egypt were 2-0 winners over Malawi on Friday night and the match saw Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah reach the landmark of 50 goals for his national team.

The Reds star scored the opening goal after 20 minutes had passed in the match applying a first-time finish to Mohamed Hamdy’s cut-back. The winger achieved the feat across 88 caps for Egypt and it took 12 years to reach since scoring his first goal for his national team in a 3–0 win against Niger back in 2011.

50 goals for a national team is a very impressive feat and it will be one Salah is proud of. From here, the 30-year-old will have an eye on the all-time record which stands at 68 goals scored by Hossam Hassan.

Salah is a man who has become known for breaking records over the last few seasons and there is no doubt that the Liverpool star will become his country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The Egyptian star has won everything there is to win with Liverpool and the next thing he would like to achieve is to win a trophy with his national team and the African Cup of Nations next January provides him with that opportunity having finished second on two previous occasions in 2017 and 2021.