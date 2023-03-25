Man United have sent scouts to Premier League club to watch highly-rated teenager

Man United are keeping an eye on Brighton talent Evan Ferguson ahead of the summer window as Erik ten Hag looks to add strikers to his squad.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the Manchester club have sent scouts to watch Ferguson as they prepare to try and lure him away from the AMEX at the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international has emerged as a top talent in the Premier League since signing his first professional contract with Roberto de Zerbi’s side on his 18th birthday in October.

The 18-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Seagulls and has rewarded them with seven goals and a further three assists in all competitions.

Ferguson has the potential to be a top striker in the Premier League and has many Ireland fans excited after scoring his first goal for the country during the week against Latvia.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bring Harry Kane to Old Trafford this summer as his top signing and Ferguson could be either the England star’s backup or an alternative should Tottenham not let him go.

Either way, Man United are targeting the right players and they could take the Red Devils up another level next season.