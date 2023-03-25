Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Italian international midfielder Davide Frattesi.

A report from Calciomercatoweb claims that the Red Devils could look to offer Amad Diallo in a part exchange deal to sign the Italian midfielder.

Diallo joined Manchester United from Atalanta back in January 2021 in a deal worth around €40 million (£35m). However, the 20-year-old has not been able to establish himself as an important first-team player for the club yet.

Erik ten Hag wants to bring in central midfield reinforcements and it seems that the Dutchman is willing to use Diallo in a deal to sign Frattesi.

The 23-year-old Italian midfielder is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. The Sassuolo midfielder is valued at around €35-40 million and he could prove to be the ideal partner for Casemiro at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield next season.

The Italian will add defensive cover, goals and drive to the Manchester United midfield. He has six goals to his name this season.

Furthermore, he is quite young and is likely to develop further with coaching and experience. Someone like Ten Hag could help him fulfil his tremendous potential. The Manchester United manager did well to nurture young players at Ajax.

The 23-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder and he could sort out Manchester United’s midfield for the foreseeable future.

It will be interesting to see whether Sassuolo are open to a part-exchange deal involving Diallo.