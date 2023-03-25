Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a key player for the London club since joining them and he is undoubtedly one of the most reliable midfielders in the league.

A report from 90 min claims that Manchester United and Liverpool are looking to sign the player at the end of the season.

Both teams will have to bring in more quality in the middle of the park if they want to challenge for major trophies next season.

Liverpool are set to lose players like Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of the season when their contract expires. They have been linked with Jude Bellingham recently but the Borussia Dortmund midfielder will not be able to fix their problems all by himself.

Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in more than just one central midfielder and a proven Premier League performer like Kovacic would be a superb acquisition.

Similarly, Manchester United must look to bring in a quality partner for Casemiro and the Croatian international would be a huge upgrade on players like Scott McTominay.

It remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs decide to come forward with a concrete proposal at the end of the season. Chelsea will not want to lose the player anytime soon but they could be forced to consider a potential sale if the Croatian decides to push for a move away from the club.