Mikel Arteta wants 23-year-old Real Madrid star at Arsenal next season

Mikel Arteta is very close to winning the Premier League this season with Arsenal and should that happen, the Gunners will need to strengthen further whilst on top and the Spanish coach as one player in mind.

According to Todofichajes, Arteta likes Real Madrid star, Brahim Diaz, who is currently on loan in Italy with AC Milan. The Gunners boss sees the 23-year-old as a player to grow with his team and would be willing to sign him from Real Madrid in the summer if the fee is right.

The La Liga giants will accept him back in Madrid during the summer as they want to see him reach his potential at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos would be open to selling as Diaz will not be a starter at the Madrid club next season.

This follows AC Milan’s decision not to sign Diaz permanently as they have a purchase option of €22m in his contract at the San Siro but do not plan on using it.

Martin Odegaard was a player on the fringes at Real Madrid before Arteta made him one of the best in the Premier League. Brahim Diaz plays in the same position as the Norway international but could the Gunners boss strike gold twice?