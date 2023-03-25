It never rains but it pours for one unfortunate Chelsea star at present, with Reece James’ injury concerns seeing him sent home from the England camp ahead of their next match on Sunday against Ukraine.

The official England website announced the news on Saturday and noted the nature of the injury was an ‘ongoing issue.’

When fit, it’s arguable that James would be first choice in his position for the national side, but he’s really struggled to shake off injuries of late.

According to transfermarkt, he’s already missed 105 days during the current campaign because of various ailments.

With knee and hamstring injuries seemingly the niggles he has struggled with most recently, Chelsea would do well to completely overhaul the work they’ve done to this point with James and perhaps even look at more holistic ways of treating the problem.

The inconsistency of appearance this season, coupled with performance levels arguably not being where James or his employers would want them to be is frustrating for all concerned.

From an international perspective too, what promised to be a decent career at that level could peter out because of this recurring predicament.

That would be the biggest shame of all, because it’s clear what James brings to Gareth Southgate’s side.

However, time waits for no man and James’ pain could be another’s gain for England.