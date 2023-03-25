New update on Julian Nagelsmann’s future brings good news to Tottenham fans

Julian Nagelsmann is open to talks with Tottenham about becoming their next manager but will take a short break to reflect on his future following his sacking as Bayern Munich boss.

The German coach was surprisingly sacked by the German giants this week and is being replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Things were not all rosy behind the scenes at Bayern but the Bundesliga outfit are still in contention to win all competitions.

Bayern Munich’s decision could have a big impact at Tottenham as the North London club are very interested in Nagelsmann, reports Sky Sports.

There is serious doubt over Antonio Conte’s future ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season and a report from the Telegraph states that the Italian will be sacked before Spurs’ next match following his recent outburst.

Tottenham are also keeping an eye on a host of other managers to take over next season such as Marco Silva, Roberto De Zerbi, Sergio Conceicao and Thomas Frank, while Vincent Kompany has emerged as a credible name following his impact at Burnley.

However, Nagelsmann has been on Levy’s radar since Tottenham sacked Mauricio Pochettino and replaced him with Jose Mourinho in 2019. They also unsuccessfully attempted to replace Mourinho with the German in 2021, shortly before he joined Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann is now Levy’s number one target and things could go his way as the German coach is open to a move.