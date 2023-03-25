Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the appointment of David Harrison as the club’s new head of emerging talent.

Harris will join Newcastle United from Manchester United. He was the head of young recruitment at Old Trafford and his arrival is likely to boost the influx of young talents at Newcastle.

The Magpies have shown a willingness to build sustainably since their takeover and they need to improve the pool of young talent at the club.

Excl: Newcastle are in advanced talks to appoint Manchester United’s Head of Young Recruitment David Harrison as new Head of Emerging Talent ???? #NUFC Harrison will work for first team and oversee Academy signings world wide. pic.twitter.com/FTkMpU8Wh8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2023

Along with Harrison, Newcastle are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Dan Rice who was the head of youth recruitment at Southampton.

Newcastle have already secured a deal to sign Paul McLaren from Manchester City. The former Manchester City official is now the head of UK scouting at Newcastle for players between the ages of 13 to 18.

West Ham’s Delroy Ebanks has also joined Newcastle as the club’s southern youth scout.

It is evident that the Newcastle owners are focused on revamping the youth structure at the club and the fans will certainly be excited about their future.

Newcastle are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and a top-four finish would be an incredible achievement for the Magpies this season.