Newcastle close in on key Manchester United man

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the appointment of David Harrison as the club’s new head of emerging talent.

Harris will join Newcastle United from Manchester United. He was the head of young recruitment at Old Trafford and his arrival is likely to boost the influx of young talents at Newcastle.

The Magpies have shown a willingness to build sustainably since their takeover and they need to improve the pool of young talent at the club.

Along with Harrison, Newcastle are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Dan Rice who was the head of youth recruitment at Southampton.

Newcastle have already secured a deal to sign Paul McLaren from Manchester City. The former Manchester City official is now the head of UK scouting at Newcastle for players between the ages of 13 to 18.

West Ham’s Delroy Ebanks has also joined Newcastle as the club’s southern youth scout.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester monitoring the situation of talented Roma starter who Mourinho wants to keep
West Ham fear key duo could leave the club at the end of the season
West Ham star reveals he is satisfied at the club amid exit rumours

It is evident that the Newcastle owners are focused on revamping the youth structure at the club and the fans will certainly be excited about their future.

Newcastle are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and a top-four finish would be an incredible achievement for the Magpies this season.

More Stories david harrison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.